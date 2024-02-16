Ligature-Resistant Basin

The Whitehall® BestCare® Compact Corterra® Basin is a ligature-resistant, space-saving basin. It provides a stylish handwashing solution for patient environments that are peaceful and well-balanced while still protecting patient safety.

Basin is constructed of Corterra® Solid Surface Polymer Resin

Oval Contoured Bowl has 6″ Depth with Dual Utility Shelves

Includes compatible faucet (shown) or can be purchased without the faucet to be provided by others.

Standard model comes in Blanco white; also available in other Corterra colors

Unit includes ligature-resistant Grid Strainer, and 1-1/2″ Brass P-Trap

Greenguard Gold listed

Conforms with ANSI Z124.3, ANSI Z124.6 and ANSI/ICPA SS-1

Whitehall