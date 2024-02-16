Ligature-Resistant Basin
The Whitehall® BestCare® Compact Corterra® Basin is a ligature-resistant, space-saving basin. It provides a stylish handwashing solution for patient environments that are peaceful and well-balanced while still protecting patient safety.
- Basin is constructed of Corterra® Solid Surface Polymer Resin
- Oval Contoured Bowl has 6″ Depth with Dual Utility Shelves
- Includes compatible faucet (shown) or can be purchased without the faucet to be provided by others.
- Standard model comes in Blanco white; also available in other Corterra colors
- Unit includes ligature-resistant Grid Strainer, and 1-1/2″ Brass P-Trap
- Greenguard Gold listed
- Conforms with ANSI Z124.3, ANSI Z124.6 and ANSI/ICPA SS-1