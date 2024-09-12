Cementex, the safety tool specialists, announces the launch of the only fully insulated flexible inspection mirror on the market. This innovative 1000 VAC / 1500 VDC safety tool allows electrical workers to precisely bend the mirrors to meet the unique needs of each project while also protecting professionals with Cementex’s proprietary insulating material and double-insulation.

Available in two sizes of round or rectangular shapes and crafted with high quality mirrored glass, electricians can choose from a range of stock and custom product variations to find the perfect fit for their projects. Cementex’s new inspection mirrors also come in two lengths, the 12” length and the 25” length, with the longer version ensuring the safest working conditions.

Cementex