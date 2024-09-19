ModCorr has announced Cory W. Paterson as Vice President of Precast Operations. Paterson is a seasoned business development and preconstruction professional with extensive experience in construction and corrections. He has held notable roles such as Managing Director of Business Development for Argyle Security, consulting on detention and security electronic contracting in the Eastern U.S., and Director of Business Development for Rotondo Weirich Companies, managing correctional projects in the Southern U.S., Canada, and internationally. Cory excels in managing correctional projects, partnering with industry leaders, and assisting with total precast concrete systems.

ModCorr is dedicated to meeting the growing demand for adaptable, high-quality corrections-grade housing and support facilities. Its innovative modular units match the strength and durability of traditional site-built quality while delivering enhanced security and compliance with all relevant building and operations standards.