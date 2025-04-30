Alabama Issues Market Survey for Escambia County Prison Project Amid Push for $500 Million Bond Expansion

Photo: Financing for the Escambia Men’s Prison Facility is tied to Senate Bill 60, which would increase the state’s bond authority from $785 million to $1.285 billion due to the rising costs of the Governor Kay Ivey Correctional Complex (pictured), which is already under construction in Elmore County.

By Kat Balster

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), on behalf of the Alabama Corrections Institution Finance Authority (ACIFA), is seeking qualified general or prime contractors to participate in a newly released Market Survey/Request for Information (RFI) for the construction of an expansive men’s prison complex in Escambia County. The RFI shows forward momentum, in the state’s prison modernization plan, which is focused on replacing outdated facilities with safer, more efficient infrastructure.

The proposed Escambia Men’s Prison Facility will be a 2,000-bed, 750,000-square-foot complex built across 250 acres and will include an estimated 33 buildings. Interested contractors must demonstrate the capability to execute the full scope of services—either directly or through subcontractors—under a lump sum contract. While not a formal solicitation, the RFI is a critical step in gauging market interest and readiness.

Responses must be submitted by 5 p.m. CST on May 14 to Escambia.project@doc.alabama.gov .

Some preliminary work has already taken place at the new Escambia Men’s Prison Facility site, which is adjacent to Fountain Correctional Facility (CF), including limited demolition of existing structures. Fountain CF will also be demolished and removed from service in connection with the construction and opening of the new Escambia facility, according to a statement by the ADOC. There is flexibility to build the project in phases depending on the success of budget cycles.

Financing for the project is tied to Senate Bill 60, which passed the Alabama House of Representatives in early April and would increase the state’s bond authority from $785 million to $1.285 billion. The legislation also includes provisions supporting the participation of minority business enterprises in all phases of the work. The funding increase is necessary due to the rising costs of another project that is already under construction in Elmore County. This companion project—recently named the Governor Kay Ivey Correctional Complex—is approximately 50% complete and construction is expected to finish in May 2026. This state-of-the-art, 4,000-bed Elmore County complex will offer enhanced medical and mental health services including substance abuse treatment, rehabilitative programming and vocational training. When complete, it will span 54 buildings and more than 1.4 million gross square feet across 335 acres.