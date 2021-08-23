GTL Expands Online Entrepreneurial Program for Inmates

By CN Staff

FALLS CHURCH, Va.—GTL, a trusted partner that connects those affected by incarceration with the resources and support necessary to achieve success, today announced that it is expanding its rollout of the Brian Hamilton Foundation’s online entrepreneurship course, Starter U, on tablets across the country.

GTL provides over 200,000 tablets to incarcerated individuals in correctional facilities in all 50 states. In collaboration with the Brian Hamilton Foundation, a national philanthropy that teaches entrepreneurship to help break down socioeconomic barriers, GTL tablets will be configured with the Starter U course at no cost to facilities or incarcerated individuals.

“The United States has more individuals incarcerated in correctional facilities than any other country, and with 95% of them eventually making their way home, we want to prepare them for life after release,” explained Brian Hamilton, founder of the Brian Hamilton Foundation and Inmates to Entrepreneurs. “America is the land of second chances. Owning a business is a real, tangible goal for incarcerated individuals after release, and we are here to help make that happen through the Starter U program.”

“Starter U: How to Start and Grow a Business is a self-paced course that teaches individuals everything they need to know about starting, running, and growing a business. Topics include, but are not limited to:

What is an Entrepreneur? What is Required to be One?

Reasons to Start a Business

Obstacles & Roadblocks – Why Businesses Fail

How to Get Your First Customer

Legal Infrastructure

Money Management

Getting and Using Customer Feedback

Branding Your Business

HR & Managing People

“Starter U equips returning citizens with tools for reentry, showing them that an idea, commitment, and simple skills are the main things needed to start a business,” said Nena Staley, GTL director of reentry. “Entrepreneurship is not something out of reach for those with a criminal record; in fact, it offers more employment avenues that were unexplored previously. Engaging in active learning positively impacts the recidivism rate, and this course provides incarcerated individuals with a focus on a life after release. GTL is dedicated to entering into partnerships and offering tablet content that focuses on reentry—we want incarcerated individuals to find success after release.”

For over 30 years, GTL has worked side-by-side with correctional facilities and government agencies to provide imperative technology solutions to over 1.2 million incarcerated individuals across the globe. The Brian Hamilton Foundation’s mission is to open the door to entrepreneurship for all Americans by sharing with them the resources necessary to start, run and grow successful businesses.