Joe McKenna

CGL recently welcomed Joseph McKenna its team, and he joins them as a Vice President of Business Development based out of Pottstown, Pa.

As Vice President of Business Development, he will report to Tony Turpin and utilize his 14+ years of experience in the corrections industry to help CGL expand its current market influence.

“I am extremely excited to join the CGL team as they continue to develop new solutions for the justice market,” McKenna commented to Correctional News. “Their commitment to providing industry leading services aligns with my vision to contribute to a dynamic and innovative company. CGL has an outstanding blend of leadership, strategy and people which continues to lead our efforts into the next decade and beyond.”

Prior to joining CGL, McKenna managed business development efforts for Oldcastle Infrastructure’s Modular Group and served as the Director of Business Development for Tutor Perini Building Corporation, where he was responsible for identifying, qualifying and securing business opportunities by cultivating and maintaining mutually beneficial relationships with current and potential clients and project partners. Additional skills gained include tracking market intelligence and trends as well as the development and execution of comprehensive marketing plans and programs to achieve revenue goals.

McKenna obtained a B.S. in Economics from Temple University and M.B.A. from Saint Joseph’s University. He currently resides in Philadelphia.