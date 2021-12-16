Miami-Dade Corrections Partners on Festive Holiday Event

By CN Staff

MIAMI—Officers and Staff from the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department (MDCR), along with the Miami Heat Dancers and Walmart helpers, recently participated in the annual “Shop with a Correctional Officer” — a nationwide law enforcement tradition that lets local kids shop for Christmas presents alongside an officer.

More than a dozen foster care kids from Citrus Family Care Network went on a shopping spree with MDCR officers, including Santa Claus and his reindeer(K9). This year, Walmart provided every kid with a $100 gift card.

“We hope this unique shopping experience allows children to view Correctional Officers in a different atmosphere and promote positive relationships that hopefully will last throughout their lives,” said Director Daniel Junior. “We were very excited to make Christmas a little more merrier this year for 15 foster care kids.”

“We are so appreciative of Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation and their partners taking the opportunity to make a positive impact on youth in foster care,” said Leslie Veiga, Citrus Family Care Network Communications Director. “The 15 youth who will participate in the Shop with a Correctional Officer event will have a special and enriching experience that will not only brighten their holiday season but will serve as an opportunity for mentorship and encouraging connections.”

It was all eyes on the 15 kids Tuesday. Every kid was treated like a Rockstar, picking out toys and clothes with their very own personal shoppers (Officers and Heat Dancers).

The kids also received free tickets to local museums, the Miami Zoo and the Seaquarium. MDCR extended their hardy thanks to Walmart for co-sponsoring on the very special event.