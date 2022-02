The Mobile Table is designed to support light weight Laboratory Equipment. Sizes from 38”, & 48” wide, 24” and 30” deep and 30” Standard Height. Constructed of 1” X 2”, 16-gauge rectangular tubing, with welded construction. (4) Wheels 250 Lbs capacity casters (2) casters are lockable. Work Surface is Chemical Resistant, Plastic Laminate with Matte finish, and Black perimeter edge bumper. Powder Coated finish resists chemicals Color: Pearl White

HEMCO