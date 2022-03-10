Portable Air Purifier

The EnviroKlenz Air System Plus utilizes patented earth mineral technology that is validated by third-party lab testing to capture and destroy 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, VOCs and other harmful airborne contaminants without releasing anything back into the environment. Through a multi-stage filtration system, including HEPA, UVC and its patented earth mineral Air Cartridge, the EnviroKlenz Air System Plus provides additional air exchanges within enclosed spaces, enhancing overall air quality in a safe, effective manner.

Timilon Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets a broad array of patented environmentally safe products, technologies, and applications for the capture and neutralization of chemical and biological toxins, pathogens, and other nuisance contaminants.

EnviroKlenz