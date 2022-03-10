Washington State DOC Appoints New Chief Medical Officer

By CN Staff

TUMWATER, Wash.—Secretary Cheryl Strange has appointed MaryAnn Curl, MD MS to the role of Chief Medical Officer for the Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC). Dr. Curl has a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas, and a Master’s in Physiology at the Baylor College of Dentistry. She received her Medical Degree from the University of Texas Southwestern and completed her residency at University of South Carolina in Columbia, SC. Dr. Curl is board certified in both internal medicine and geriatric medicine.

Most recently, Dr. Curl served as the Department’s Facility Medical Director for the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla. During the past two years, she spent time working at nearly all major facilities, some camps, and work release for the agency response to COVID-19.

Prior to joining DOC in August of 2021, Dr. Curl spent two decades in various medical and healthcare leadership roles within the Veterans Administration. She has experience as a faculty preceptor for medical students, physician assistants, nurses, medical residents, and fellows.

As the Chief Medical Officer for the DOC, Dr. Curl will be a vital member of the Health Services Executive Team as well as the DOC Executive Strategy Team.

“I am excited to have someone of Dr. Curl’s range of medical training and experience to lead the effort to transition DOC to a Patient Centered Health Home model of care,” remarked Secretary Strange. “Her commitment to staff development, quality care and collaboration with health services agencies in Washington will be instrumental as the DOC builds out its healthcare delivery system.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Dr. Frank Longano, M.D. for his leadership and work as the acting Chief Medical Officer since the position was vacated by long standing medical director Dr. Sara Kariko, M.D. Dr. Longano stepped in at a critical time in the organization and has done a wonderful job in leading the department through this transition,” said Secretary Strange.

Curls’ appointment is effective March 9, 2022.