Façade Claddings

Sto Corp. has re-engineered the classic look of brick and wood facades for buildings of all kinds with new prefabricated resin-cast shapes that combine eye-catching aesthetics with low maintenance and long-term durability. Together with StoColor Metallic, StoCast Brick and StoCast Wood are the latest innovations in external cladding that help Sto to deliver on its promise to the architectural and design community – “Creativity Begins, Sto Finishes.”

StoColor® Metallic offers the ability to achieve a metallic panel look with a variety of color and texture options. All 15 standard colors can be applied over smooth or textured surfaces, creating a custom look while utilizing standard finishes.

The coating system features StoColor Metallic Top Coat, a lightweight, breakthrough new acrylic-based coating with metallic effect pigments, applied over StoColor Metallic Base. It’s the combination of the two layers that creates the luminous depth, allowing subtle light-induced color shifts to produce a dynamic metal look.

Sto Corp.