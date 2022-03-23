Willoughby Plays Big Role in New Marion County Justice Project

By CN Staff

INDIANAPOLIS—The new Marion County Community Justice Campus is complete, and the local county sheriff is moving inmates from the existing downtown location. Located in the Twin Aire neighborhood of Indianapolis, the near $600 million campus—comprised of a jail, courthouse, sheriff’s office, and intervention center—is able to detain close to 3,000 people.

As a result, the Marion County Community Justice Campus—a project started back in 2017—is one of the largest and most technologically advanced correctional campuses across the country. That is why Willoughby was so honored when the project planners decided to support the local economy and select the company to help meet the facility’s plumbing and water conservation needs.

The new facility features stainless steel plumbing fixtures and electronic water management systems by Willoughby Industries, including: