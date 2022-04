A line of unique furniture that combines superior durability, comfort and style and that includes chair, bench and wedge options that allow for flexible, modular seating arrangements. Hondo Nuevo® is specially designed for facilities where robust products are a must.

Smooth, exterior surface is impervious to fluids and highly puncture resistant, yet easy to clean and sanitize. Fabricated drip edge allows moisture to run off the chair and not into the base.

Norix