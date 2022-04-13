Florida Detention Systems, a leader in providing exceptional products and service to the detention industry for the past 49 years, has officially appointed Joseph Castelvecchi as the company’s president. Castelvecchi has played a pivotal role in overseeing hundreds of projects for over a decade under the company’s founder, George Stewart. He has immediate plans to continue growth within the FDS company by hiring industry leaders in the Electronics division of their Florida-based office; as well as detention installation crews throughout different regions of the US. The company has broken ground on a new office building/manufacturing shop located at its headquarters, which will enable FDS to continue to meet the demand for quality products under their contracted scope.