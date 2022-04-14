Road Widener Roller Attachment

Road Widener LLC., a leading manufacturer of innovative road construction equipment, now offers a spray bar system that increases the versatility of their patented Offset Vibratory Roller attachment. This accessory fits on all Offset Vibratory Roller attachments and aids in suppressing dust particles, compacting aggregates and preventing clumping when rolling hot mix asphalt. It can be easily attached to the Offset Vibratory Roller, a compaction attachment that allows the host machine to drive safely on flat ground while compacting shoulders, ditches, trenches and other hard-to-reach areas alongside the road. The spray bar system will allow contractors to increase efficiency and versatility when compacting a variety of materials including asphalt, stone, gravel and topsoil.

The Offset Vibratory Roller offers contractors unparalleled safety over self-propelled compaction machines that have a greater risk of tipping. The attachment’s offset, patented design allows the host machine to drive safely on flat ground while compacting sloping shoulders, ditches, trenches and other hard-to-reach areas alongside the road.

The spray bar system comes with two seven-gallon tanks for each side of the roller and can pair with any-sized water tank that may already be on the host machine. These features all complement the Offset Vibratory Roller that has a total reach of nine feet and can be purchased with a two-, three- or four-foot-wide drum.

The Offset Vibratory Roller attaches to any host loader, skid steer, compact track loader or road grader by inserting the host machine’s lift arm pads into the Offset Vibratory Roller’s universal mounting pad. An adapter plate is also available for host machines like compact backhoes and telescopic loaders that may not be readily setup to accept standard attachments.

Road Widener