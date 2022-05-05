Willoughby Celebrates 75th Year

By CN Staff

INDIANAPOLIS—Since opening in 1947, the mission of Willoughby Industries has been to manufacture the finest engineered plumbing products and accessories.

Having started in stainless steel sheet metal manufacturing, Willoughby—a third-generation, family-owned business—has expanded its expertise over the decades. The company’s goal however, has never wavered, to be the leading high-quality manufacturer of commercial and institutional plumbing products, and provide outstanding customer service.

Willoughby specializes in made-to-order stainless steel and solid surface plumbing fixtures for the security, healthcare, educational, and parks/recreation markets. Included in these offerings are fixtures and accessories for schools, mental and behavioral healthcare, and electronic water saving controls. Willoughby Industries is a true U.S. manufacturer, building all products in their Indianapolis, Ind., plant before shipping them across the world.

Visit www.willoughby-ind.com to learn more about the Indiana-based manufacturer.