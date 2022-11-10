Dewberry, a privately held professional services firm, has announced that Luis Pitarque, AIA, has joined the firm as a senior project manager in the Fairfax, Va., office. In his new role, Pitarque will focus on justice and community facility projects.

Prior to joining Dewberry, Pitarque worked in programming, planning, design, and contract administration throughout the metropolitan Washington, D.C., area. Most recently, he worked for Moseley Architects where he was a project manager providing public sector design services in the mid-Atlantic region. Pitarque joins Dewberry with more than 40 years of experience in architecture, programming, and project management for institutional, county, and federal facilities nationwide.

“We’re excited to welcome Luis to our team,” said Dewberry Principal and Business Unit Manager Jean O’Toole, AIA, PMP, LEED AP BD+C. “This is an exciting time for our architectural practice in our headquarters. Luis is a great cultural fit for our office and brings deep experience successfully managing and delivering projects for municipal clients in the mid-Atlantic, particularly in the justice and community facilities markets.”

Pitarque earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in architecture from the Catholic University of America, and is a member of the American Institute of Architects.