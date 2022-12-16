Application-Specific Gloves

In its effort to help make gloves fit better, Brass Knuckle shines in the “construction of the glove.” Gloves are tested and measured against the following criteria: longer wear life, maximum dexterity, defined flex points, plus a wide range of protective features. Application-specific glove construction is critical. Brass Knuckle leads in understanding fibers, coatings, special features, and other material construction attributes that blend protection and value.

Brass Knuckle offers three signature, application-specific glove lines, with multiple gradient options within each line. SmartCut™ gloves are cut-resistant from ANSI cut 2 through 5 and from 12 through 18 gauge. The cut lineup includes the company’s SmartShell™ glove, a favorite for impact protection. SmartSkin™ gloves keep hands dry from nasty and sometimes dangerous liquid hazards without compromising comfort. SmartFlex™ are superior general-purpose gloves with construction that delivers unparalleled comfort. CleanHand® disposable gloves are also available.

Brass Knuckle provides two ways to find the perfect glove. An exclusive interactive tool allows you to choose gloves by type, gauge, shell, and coating. Or, use the Hand Protection Product Selector Guide and see the full line of Brass Knuckle gloves at a glance, with 15 individual characteristics that define each glove.

