Spirit Architecture Group, LLC, a member of the SouthBuild team along with Smith-Doyle Contractors, recently announced the appointment of Scott R. Rozanski, AIA, LEED AP as president. Rozanski began his architecture career in 1986 and joined the firm in 2003. He was made partner in 2006.

He has over 35 years of experience guiding projects from conceptual design through construction including programming, site design, and numerous facility/space utilization studies. The past two decades have included extensive judicial and institutional project experiences ranging from $500,000 alterations to $20,000,000 criminal justice complexes.

“Scott understands the need for timely design-side input to provide tailored solutions for each client. His intuitive grasp of our interactive client and design team approach allows for project scope and cost control,” said SouthBuild and Spirit Architecture Group founder, Jim Langford, AIA. “Scott is a leader and a problem solver at heart. He can hear the client and quickly sift through alternatives. His construction background allows him to automatically understand the real-world implications to proposed ideas. That is very beneficial and a special attribute.”