Fort Wayne architecture firm Elevatus Architecture has announced that Chris Sailors has joined the team as Justice Specialist.

Chris most recently served as the elected Sheriff of Fulton County, Indiana, where he served two terms before retiring last year. His lengthy career in law enforcement included roles as deputy sheriff and crime scene investigator.

Before his law enforcement career, Chris was an agricultural and commercial banker for 15 years. He also served 12 years a County Councilman.

Chris holds a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture – business and finance degree from Western Kentucky University. He is certified Indiana Jail Officer, holds memberships in the American Jail Association and the American Correctional Association, and was a past treasurer and member of the Indiana Sheriff’s Association’s board of directors.

Elevatus is excited to leverage Chris’ experience in law enforcement and new jail design and construction, as well as finance, to help forge strong relationships with its clients and help them navigate the jail design process.