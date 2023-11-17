System Integration Solution

Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, has announced a new integration between the Genetec Mission Control™ decision management system, and the Genetec Clearance™ digital evidence management solution. This integration enables users to move seamlessly from incident response to investigation from within a single interface.

Thanks to the integration between Mission Control™ and Clearance™, all cameras tied to an event can be exported in a single action to a case in Clearance. This reduces the time operators spend documenting and creating a synopsis of an incident and helps to ensure that cameras that captured the event are not missed. Once uploaded to Clearance, recordings can be stored based on the retention period defined by the nature of the incident, and the organization’s business policy.

The Mission Control incident report is also preserved as part of the case, which allows organizations to demonstrate policy compliance when handling an event as all actions related to the incident are documented in the report. Like the video exports, these reports can then be shared with other parties or used internally for audit purposes.

Genetec Inc.