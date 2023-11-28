Minnesota Corrections Veteran Receives High Honor

By CN Staff

ST. PAUL, Minn.—DOC Field Services Director Al Godfrey is this year’s recipient of the Jack Young Award from the Minnesota Association of Community Corrections Act Counties (MACCAC).

The Jack Young Award honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the development of and improvement of community corrections in Minnesota.

“I’m honored to receive the Jack Young Award,” said Godfrey. “I believe it symbolizes our work in corrections is never complete, and ongoing change for the betterment of the clients we serve, while maintaining public safety, is a lifelong goal. As justice professionals, we embrace ongoing learning around what is effective, and we do so collaboratively with staff, peers, justice involved persons and stakeholders. This is critical to everyone’s success.”

Al was bestowed with the award during the MACCAC annual conference on Oct. 12. The award plaque reads:

“Throughout Al’s career, Al has been a proponent of and a catalyst for service delivery improvements and development of support for positive change in the lives of those who are justice involved. He has done this using consultation and camaraderie across the range of community corrections professionals in Minnesota and beyond. Al has positively impacted community corrections and the state will benefit from his tireless efforts for decades to come.”

Al started his role in community corrections in 1984 as a juvenile correctional worker at the Hennepin County Home School and joined the DOC in 2013.

“I’m honored to witness the great work by our staff here at the Department of Corrections, and staff from other correctional delivery systems as we work toward improving lives,” added Godfrey. “Working within corrections and the close relationships formed through the hard work done every day is what I will miss most about the work. To be recognized by others that my contributions are valued and respected is humbling and meaningful to say the least.”