North Carolina Secretary of Adult Correction Todd Ishee has named Elton Rogers to be the new warden of Wake Correctional Center.

Rogers previously served as associate warden and acting warden of Wake Correctional, which was idled in June 2022 due to the pandemic and staffing shortages.

“Warden Rogers is the ideal person to supervise the reopening of Wake Correctional,” Ishee said. “Besides knowing the facility inside-out, he brings to the position 27 years of experience in corrections, 20 of them in a supervisory capacity. He has strong leadership skills and high expectations for staff and offenders alike. Under his direction, Wake Correctional will be a safe and secure facility that prepares offenders for their eventual re-entry into the community.”

As warden, Rogers is in charge of all operations at the male minimum-custody correctional center. Staff will consist of both new hires and former Wake Correctional employees who had been temporarily transferred to other facilities.

The first groups of offenders were transferred to Wake Correctional earlier this month. More will arrive as the facility gears up. Its maximum capacity is approximately 400.

Rogers began his career in 1996 as a correctional officer at Franklin Correctional Center, advancing through the ranks of sergeant, lieutenant and captain between Franklin and Warren Correctional Institution. In 2018 he was promoted to become one of the first security auditors in the state correctional system, inspecting facilities for security issues and recommending solutions. He was named associate warden of Wake Correctional in 2021. While the facility was idled, Rogers worked in the Central Region office as a region security coordinator.

His wide experience includes service with prison intelligence and surveillance teams, internal investigations, conflict resolution and crisis intervention. He has completed PEAK Performance training and the Correctional Supervisor Training Program, and he holds an Advanced Training Certificate from the N.C. Criminal Justice and Training Commission. He attended Nash Community College in criminal justice.