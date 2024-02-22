North Carolina Secretary of Adult Correction Todd Ishee has named Dwayne Hull to be the new warden of Randolph Correctional Center.

Hull previously served as associate and acting warden of Randolph Correctional.

“Warden Hull brings an outstanding record of leadership and responsibility to this position,” Ishee said. “As a former U.S. Marine, he is disciplined and detail-oriented. He sets high standards for himself, as well as for the staff and offenders in his facility. I anticipate great success for Warden Hull and for Randolph Correctional in continuing our agency’s dual mission of maintaining a safe and secure environment while preparing offenders for their eventual reentry into the community.”

In his new position, Hull is responsible for all operations at Randolph Correctional, a male medium-custody facility with a maximum capacity of approximately 225. Randolph offers rehabilitative and educational programs such as high school equivalency preparation through Randolph Community College.

After military service at Camp Lejeune, the Ohio native began his career as a correctional officer in 2004. He advanced to sergeant and then to lieutenant and captain positions at Piedmont Correctional Institution, becoming a security compliance auditor in 2021. In 2022 he was promoted to associate warden of Randolph Correctional.

He has been a member of the Prison Emergency Response Team (PERT), where he was a squad leader and hostage negotiator. He has completed specialized training in PREA compliance, facility intelligence and interview/interrogation techniques.

Hull has served as a training instructor and holds an Advanced Criminal Justice Certification from the North Carolina Criminal Justice Training and Standards Commission.