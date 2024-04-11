Electronic Water Usage Shower Controllers

Take control of water usage—and save your new or existing facility time and money—by adding electronic controllers to the plumbing fixtures!

Willoughby Industries—America’s trusted choice for correctional plumbing products—offers a variety of state-of-the-art electronic controllers, including the WUSC Series electronic water usage shower controller. This stand-alone controller provides your facility the ability to take control of water usage by limiting the flow time of each shower and controlling the number of showers allowed per hour—saving on maintenance time, water, and money—with the turn of a knob. This easy-to-install controller only needs a 120V power source and does not require a computer.

