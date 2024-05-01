Wendy Ware has joined CGL as a Senior Vice President. She is recognized as one of the nation’s leading experts in state and local corrections analysis, forecasting, jail reform, sentencing trends and practices, sentencing guidelines development, prediction, and simulation modeling techniques. Throughout the course of her 30-year career, Wendy has completed over 300 forecasting simulation models for state corrections, local detention, federal facilities, juvenile systems, and community corrections.

Wendy’s additional research and policy development expertise projects center on topics that include jail reform and reduction efforts, behavioral health initiatives, pre-trial risk assessment, sentencing guidelines reform, the impact of truth-in-sentencing, mandatory prison terms, juvenile systems, legislative reform measures, prison and jail population reduction and reform, prison and jail classification systems, alternative sentencing, defection and diversion, court processing expediency, alternative programming development, and jail and prison database programming.

Wendy currently serves as a senior advisor to the MacArthur Foundation Safety and Justice Challenge, a ten-year 100-million-dollar data driven initiative aimed at reducing unnecessary jail incarceration in selected sites. This initiative, currently in its eighth year, includes 57 counties, cities, and states and network-wide has seen a 22% reduction in jail populations.