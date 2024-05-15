CGL has welcomed Rollin Cook to its team of justice experts. Rollin joins CGL as a Vice President.

Rollin has provided facility leadership in the public safety and corrections market for over 32 years. Rollin’s specific areas of expertise include facility assessment, new facility design, construction and transition, safety improvement, operational enhancement, leadership development, strategic planning, culture change, staff engagement, training, incarcerated programming, risk reduction, community corrections, reentry, and clinical services.

He is the former executive director of the Utah Department of Corrections, where he led day-to-day operations for 12 divisions, 2,200 employees, 7,000+ incarcerated citizens, and 15,000+ community supervised individuals. He managed a multimillion-dollar budget and was responsible for oversight of the construction and transition of new state correctional facilities.

In 2019, Rollin was named commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Corrections, where he was responsible for managing a budget of $700 million, leading 7,000 employees, managing 12,000 incarcerated citizens, 5,000+ paroled individuals, and 14 state correctional facilities.