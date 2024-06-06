Durable Automatic Doors

STANLEY Access Technologies is launching its enhanced Dura-Storm door products. Designed to increase the structural resilience of commercial and public buildings, the new and expanded line of Dura-Storm sliding automatic entrance doors provides the utmost protection against windborne debris and hurricane-force wind loads.

Improving on its established Dura-Storm 2000/3000 line, the new Dura-Storm doors have been meticulously refined for improved wind load and impact requirements.

Key Features of the new Dura-Storm doors include:

Code-Driven Compliance: The updated Dura-Storm products meet and exceed industry standards, offering options for diverse building regulations, ensuring peace of mind.

Expanded Versatility: The enhanced product is available in additional sizes and configurations. STANLEY doors now safeguard a wider range of facilities including more solutions for “Essential Facilities”, to help provide safety for even more people.

Enhanced Energy Efficiency: Utilizing code-driven materials including laminated -insulated glass, the doors offer superior energy efficiency over existing laminated glass doors, contributing to sustainability and cost savings.

All effective natural disaster response plans start with understanding and preparation. These new Dura-Storm Doors are available for order now with hurricane season approaching. For all facilities anticipating the upcoming season, early adoption ensures optimal preparedness and peace of mind.

STANLEY Access Technologies