Collier County Selects Healthcare Services Provider for Sheriff’s Office

By CN Staff

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.—YesCare, a leading provider of correctional healthcare in the U.S., has been selected to provide comprehensive medical and behavioral healthcare services within the Collier County Sheriff’s Office in Southwest Florida.

The contract with a population of approximately 800 in two facilities, the Naples Jail Center and Immokalee Jail Center, commenced on June 1. Its addition increases the company’s synergies across the state as YesCare provides correctional healthcare services across Florida including the Gulf Coast, Central Florida, Space Coast, and the Panhandle.

“YesCare is pleased to extend our patient-centered healthcare, holistic care, and addiction treatment services to Collier County in partnership with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office” said Jeff Sholey, CEO of YesCare. “We are thankful for their trust and look forward to bettering lives and outcomes for our patients. YesCare wants to continue to be the leading partner in the Sunshine State to improve health outcomes and reentry services to benefit not only the population we serve but the people across the state.”

As a leading U.S. correctional healthcare provider, YesCare aims to synthesize best practices and industry-leading approaches to correctional healthcare to provide the very best care possible to incarcerated individuals at competitive rates for its government partners.

In its behavioral health role, YesCare offers comprehensive behavioral health services based on early and thorough screening and assessment of distress, disorder and risk. Prevention, treatment, health education, continuity of care and community reintegration services are central to its approach. For more than 40 years, the YesCare team has provided expert medical, dental, and behavioral health services to more than 1 million patients at 475 correctional facilities across the country.