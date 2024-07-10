Advanced Correctional Healthcare Increases Presence in Nebraska

By CN Staff

PAPILLION, Neb.—Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc. (ACH), the nation’s largest jail contract management company, is proud to announce its newest partnership with Sarpy County Jail.

This collaboration marks ACH’s 16th contract in the state of Nebraska. A trusted partner to county jails, ACH provides access to a higher standard of care across correctional settings. Sarpy County is widely respected for their dedication to detainee welfare and staff training. By partnering with ACH, they are showing dedication in implementing a better environment for both detainees and staff.

Other strategic partnerships include Advanced Inmate Medical Management, LLC, Spark Training, LLC, and USA Medical & Psychological Staffing, S.C.

Advanced Inmate Medical Management, LLC (AIMM)’s electronic medical records program,

DetainEMR, was created by a jail doctor and nurse for use in the correctional setting. DetainEMR makes the lives of medical teams easier by improving communication, accessibility to records, and security of patient data. Learn more at www.detainemr.com.

Spark Training, LLC is a successful, nationally recognized center of excellence that sets the standard for training and compliance through high-quality programs and quality improvement. Training is provided in-person at annual Jail Summit events, online through an interactive web-based learning management system, and on-site by client request. Learn more at sparktraining.us.

USA Medical & Psychological Staffing, S.C. is successful in saving lives by leading a team of professionals which implement established contracts and processes, ensures compliance of standards, and the execution of solutions. The team uses professionalism, integrity, commitment, and problem solving to provide high quality training to employees, work in line with divisional budgets and fill contracted positions with quality employees. Learn more at usamed.org.

“We are proud to welcome Sarpy County Jail to our growing family of partners,” says Jessica Young, Esq., President & CEO of ACH. “Their shared dedication to the individuals in their care make them an ideal collaborator in our joint efforts to enhance health care services for county jails nationwide.”

ACH is a nine-time Fortune Magazine’s Great Place to Work certified company and was recently awarded its second Better Business Bureau’s Torch Award for Ethics for demonstrating best practices, leadership, social responsibility, and high standards of ethics that benefit their clients, employees, and communities.

About Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc.

Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc. (ACH) is the nation’s largest jail contract management company, managing contracts for health care teams and customized programs in a variety of correctional settings, including county jails, juvenile detention centers, mental health units, work release centers, and drug rehabilitation centers across 22 states.