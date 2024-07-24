Western Specialty Contractors has hired Andrew Hallett as Roofing Service Manager at its Charlotte, N.C., branch.

Known as the ‘Roof Whisperer,’ Hallett is an expert in the art of leak detection and roof repair, having previously worked six years in the commercial roofing industry for Baker Roofing Company and Tecta America Commercial Roofing.

Hallett will utilize his extensive background in commercial roofing and knowledge of roof components to lead Western’s roofing team in assisting customers with all their roofing needs, from routine maintenance to major repairs.

Hallett recommends that a building’s maintenance staff check for debris on the roof at least once a month, or after a trade has been working on the roof or after severe weather. Debris on a roof can clog drains, scuppers and downspouts and lead to ponding water that can quickly seep into an open seam or split wall flashing.

