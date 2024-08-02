Lock Down Your Security Needs with Hanwha Vision

Correctional facilities need to protect staff and inmates, prevent device tampering, conduct efficient forensic searches and maintain constant situational awareness. Hanwha Vision meets these demanding needs with intelligent solutions that can fit any installation, and feature on-board, license-free video and audio analytics to keep any corrections environment safe and running efficiently.

Hanwha Vision’s PNM-C16013RVQ four-channel, mini multi-directional dome camera combines a field of view of up to 360° and AI analytics with WiseStream III video compression for bandwidth and storage reduction. The new camera, the most compact 4-channel model available with AI and built-in IR, can seamlessly blend into environments where inconspicuous aesthetics and image quality are required. Its multi-directional capabilities enable discreet monitoring with no blind spots and its compact size makes it suitable for both indoor and outdoor installations. AI-based object detection and classification help generate metadata including object type (Person, Face, Vehicle, License Plate), reducing false alarms and enhancing forensic search efficiency. AI analytics monitor for loitering and line-crossing. Four built-in IR LEDs ensure crisp and clear video footage, even in low-light conditions.

Hanwha Vision