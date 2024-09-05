The Georgia Boot DuraBlend Sport composite toe waterproof work boot will keep your feet protected and supported without weighing you down. The upper is crafted from premium full-grain leather and combines non-metallic eyelet and hook hardware for a secure lace-up.

The interior of this composite toe work boot is lined with a high-performance mesh material and is equipped with the Georgia Waterproof System. The Quick Response Foam removable polyurethane insole provides responsive cushioning and shock absorption with each step. The foundation of this brown 6-inch moc-toe work boot includes a fiberglass shank, an abrasion-resistant DuraBlend midsole, and a heat, chemical, abrasion, and slip resistant, Carbo-Tec Rubber outsole. This boot meets ASTM F2413 electrical hazard standards.

