North Carolina Secretary of Adult Correction Todd Ishee has named Isaac Rogers as warden of Granville Correctional Institution. Rogers previously served as warden of Dan River Prison Work Farm.

“Warden Rogers is a veteran leader with 27 years of experience in North Carolina corrections,” Ishee said. “He has a track record of success as a warden, and his background in rehabilitative programs will be a benefit for offenders who will someday transition back into their communities.”

As warden, Rogers is responsible for all operations at the Butner facility, which houses approximately 900 close-custody male offenders. Besides housing some of the state’s most violent offenders in high-security units, Granville Correctional is also one of four adult correctional facilities in the state with a school for young offenders.

Rogers began his career in 1997 as a correctional officer at Caswell Correctional Center. He advanced at Caswell, becoming a case manager in 2003, program supervisor in 2010 and programs director in 2017. He was promoted to assistant warden of programs at Dan River PWF in 2018, director of North Piedmont Confinement in Response to Violation Center in 2021 and warden of Dan River in 2022.

Rogers earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Elizabeth City State University. He holds Intermediate and Advanced Corrections Certificates from the N.C. Criminal Justice Training and Standards Commission and has completed training in Peak Performance, Advanced Leadership and New Wardens.