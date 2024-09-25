ModCorr Enlists Industry Veterans for Key Leadership Roles

Galveston, Texas-based ModCorr has recently announced several key hires to support the company’s growth and demand in the marketplace. ModCorr provides adaptable, high-quality corrections-grade housing and support facilities throughout the country.

The company’s innovative modular units match the strength and durability of traditional site-built quality while delivering enhanced security and compliance with all relevant building and operations standards. “Each unit is built in a controlled environment, allowing for greater precision, quality control, and efficiency,” explained ModCorr President Buddy Johns. “This approach significantly minimizes potential delays due to weather or other on-site complications, and our modules can be built concurrently with site preparation, effectively reducing overall project timelines and costs,” said Johns.

ModCorr offers a range of customizable options to meet the unique needs of each facility, from its high-security MaxMod units, designed for maximum containment and control, to its DormMod units, which provide a more normative living environment. Each unit can be tailored with a variety of interior services and security features, allowing for flexibility in design and functionality.

The interest from the marketplace has been overwhelmingly positive, explained Johns. “Our clients benefit from a streamlined construction process, reduced on-site disruption, and a versatile, scalable solution that addresses the diverse requirements of modern correctional facilities. Our commitment to quality, security, and innovation ensures that we provide facilities that not only meet but exceed industry standards, delivering peace of mind and operational efficiency to our customers,” he concluded.

With ModCorr’s success, growth trajectory, and response to market demand, Johns has turned to seasoned industry professionals Cory Paterson, Ross Cooper, Andy Rogler, and Jake Wolf, to support its clients and vision for the future.

New Hire Announcements

As the company continues to expand its reach throughout corrections, detention, behavioral / mental health, correctional healthcare, and other emerging markets, the recent additions of industry professionals come equipped with decades of knowledge and track records of successful project management and delivery.

Cory W. Paterson has joined ModCorr as the company’s new Vice President of Precast Operations. Paterson is a seasoned business development and preconstruction professional with extensive experience in construction and corrections. He has held notable roles such as Managing Director of Business Development for Argyle Security, consulting on detention and security electronic contracting in the Eastern U.S., and Director of Business Development for Rotondo Weirich Companies, managing correctional projects in the Southern U.S., Canada, and internationally. Paterson excels in managing correctional projects, partnering with industry leaders, and assisting with total precast concrete systems.

Ross Cooper has joined ModCorr has the Vice President of Construction Operations. Cooper, a Justice (Corrections) and Construction Management professional, has extensive experience and a proven record of successfully overseeing multi-million-dollar construction projects for government and private-sector clients nationwide. Cooper’s expertise includes client relations, managing onsite manpower of up to 700, and leading multiple projects simultaneously. He is backed by strong credentials and a history of delivering high-quality projects on time and within budget.

Andy Rogler, is an accomplished financial executive with extensive experience in multi-industry financial and operational management. Currently serving as the Vice President of Operational Performance for ModCorr, Rogler has a proven track record in strategic business planning, budgeting, and compliance. With a career spanning over two decades, he has held key leadership positions, including Chief Financial Officer at Southern Folger Detention Equipment Company and Executive VP at Argyle Security, Inc. Andrew is known for his expertise in financial forecasting, process development, and acquisition integration.

Jake Wolf has joined the company as a Vice President and brings over 26 years of extensive experience in staff development and management, business development, construction, estimating, procurement, and project management. His expertise spans multiple sectors, including education, hospitality, industrial, healthcare, high-rise buildings, airports, complex renovations, and financial institutions. Wolf’s comprehensive construction and management background enables him to adeptly identify stakeholder needs, align them with project budgets, and guide his team toward positive and successful outcomes. His unwavering commitment to project quality, combined with his broad experience with both large and small projects, offers a unique perspective to the design, construction, management, and staff development processes.

“The recent addition of our key leadership hires will allow ModCorr to position itself even stronger in the marketplace while creating increased opportunities for expansion and ongoing client success,” said Johns. “With our team of experts, we are committed to delivering cost-effective, safe, efficient, and high-quality solutions to the industry.”