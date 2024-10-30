Middlesex County Receives Prestigious Correctional Healthcare Award

By Fay Harvey

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, N.J.— In collaboration with Alabama-based correctional healthcare company, NaphCare Inc., the Middlesex County Office of Adult Corrections and Youth Services received the National Commission on Correctional Health Care’s (NCCHC) Pinnacle Award, the highest honor in correctional healthcare. The award highlights Middlesex County’s achievement of NCCHC accreditation in three separate service areas: jail health services, mental health services and opioid treatment programs (OTP).

The NCCHC is a national nonprofit organization devoted to improving the quality of healthcare in jails, prisons and juvenile confinement facilities. NCCHC sets standards for healthcare in correctional facilities, publishes healthcare resources, hosts educational conferences and provides certification for correctional health professionals. To receive NCCHC accreditation, trained surveyors in the national healthcare industry assess a facility’s compliance with NCCHC’s nationally recognized standards on governance and administration in sectors like health, staffing, services, care and medical legality.

“Achieving three accreditations is truly a remarkable accomplishment, proof of Middlesex County’s dedication to quality patient care,” said Amy Panagopoulos, vice president of accreditation. “(Middlesex County’s) hard work and commitment is an inspiration to other correctional facilities around the country.”

Middlesex County and NaphCare Inc., established a partnership in 2016 with the goal of ensuring healthcare services align with NCCHC standards. By establishing innovative, proactive practices, such as improved opioid withdrawal protocols as well as a Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) program to better address patients’ underlying opioid use disorders, the two entities aim to provide patient-focused healthcare in Middlesex County’s Adult Correction Center, Juvenile Detention Center and Youth Shelter Program.

“NaphCare is proud to partner with Middlesex County in achieving this prestigious recognition in correctional health care,” said Brad McLane, CEO of NaphCare, in a statement. “Earning three accreditations highlights (Middlesex County’s) dedication to delivering quality care, and we look forward to furthering our impactful collaboration.”