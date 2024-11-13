GATSAFE AR15 Polycarbonate
GATSAFE® AR15 polycarbonate is a revolutionary polycarbonate sheet that can replace glass in demanding applications with the following features and benefits:
- Virtually unbreakable
- Unmatched level of protection against impacts, vandalism, and forced entry
- Unmatched abrasion resistance – as abrasion resistant as glass
- 15-year warranty that includes breakage, weathering and yellowing
- Superior optical qualities – light transmission and optical distortion properties that exceed those of glass and traditional polycarbonates
- Half the weight of glass
- Can be cut or machines with normal wood working tools
This exceptional resistance to abrasion and wear means that the product will look and perform like no other glazing material, even after years of service, reducing the need for frequent replacements and lowering maintenance costs.