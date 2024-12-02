LeoTech, an information and technology services provider dedicated to enhancing public safety, has welcomed Joshua Conklin as its new chief revenue officer (CRO). Conklin brings a wealth of experience from his 13-year tenure as vice president of sales at Securus Technologies, followed by his role as CRO at AirSight. With a strong background in expanding revenue growth and managing acquisitions, Conklin is set to advance LeoTech’s mission as the company further develops Verus, an innovative and unbiased AI tool.