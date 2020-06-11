High Security Fencing

Fortress Building Products has introduced its ARESTM high-security steel fencing. Available as pre-assembled full panels to speed up installation, the panels can support up to and exceed the ASTM required 680 pounds of mid-span loads and include design features that improve forced-entry resistance and greater span strength such as solid steel I-beams and steel pales. Additionally, the pales pass through the rails offering greater strength. The combination of design and engineering makes ARES an ideal solution for fencing around secure areas such as correctional facilities and government buildings.

In manufacturing, the steel is first e-coated then powder-coated in a variety of color finishes and lastly receives a secondary electroplated coating for enhanced UV protection. ARES is available now in four distinct finishes and three different stylings.

Key features include:

Full assembled panel for faster installation

Adjustable to 12 inches for aggressive landscapes

Deter and Deny, exclusive pale through rail design

Anti-climb

50,000 lb. steel with architectural grade powder coat

UV inhibitors reduce fading over time

Secondary layer of protection utilizing E-coat

Rails designed to accommodate data and communication cables (IDS)

Virtually maintenance-free

Solid steel I-beams with chamfered top

G90 galvanization

Patent pending

Fortress Building Projects