Public-private partnerships: Building Community Through Tech and Second Chances

By Kevin Elder and Andre Norman

The power of a second chance is undeniable. When individuals in the justice system have the right tools, they can transform their lives, supporting their families and communities. We’ve seen firsthand how technology, education, and mentorship lead to life-changing outcomes as a result of our work to bridge the digital divide by connecting incarcerated individuals with their loved ones and providing content to help them prepare for reentry. Providing incarcerated individuals this powerful resource combination provides a clear pathway to success from which everyone benefits.

Securus Technologies serves more than 1,800 public safety, law enforcement, and corrections agencies as well as over one million incarcerated individuals across North America. Securus offers innovative solutions like phone and video connections and e-messaging, which connect family and friends to their incarcerated loved ones. As the pioneers of tablet technology, Securus introduced the first corrections-grade tablet in 2011, revolutionizing how communication, entertainment, reentry, and educational resources are deployed in complex corrections environments, elevating efficiency in operations and stronger reentry outcomes.

By creating dynamic partnerships, we can spark positive change. With an alliance building mindset, Securus, the leading provider of technology to correctional facilities, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ), which provides resources to incarcerated individuals in Texas, and Second Chance University (SCU), an organization dedicated to providing education and support for justice impacted individuals to improve reentry, have supported rehabilitation and personal growth for thousands of people. By working together, we can provide incarcerated individuals with the resources they need to focus on rehabilitation, personal development, and a successful reentry so people that helps secure employment, housing, and confidence, while rebuilding family and community connection.

Last month, we visited TDCJ’s W.J. Estelle Unit in Huntsville, Texas, alongside former NBA Champion Eddy Curry, who has joined SCU’s 2024 National Wellness Tour. The tour’s mission is simple— to inspire incarcerated individuals to imagine a future beyond their sentences, focusing on wellness, education and the potential for change.

As we sat in the dayroom listening to these life stories, men with earbuds dangling from their necks and tablets in their laps shared their experiences. For them, tablets aren’t just devices; they are lifelines to the outside world, allowing them to connect with educational content, self-help resources, and messages that let them create a vision and plan for when they are released. One gentleman shared that the motivational videos he watches inspire his commitment to personal development. Eddy Curry’s words resonated with all of us,

Too often, society assumes that incarceration defines a person’s life. But we believe that rehabilitation and transformation are possible for anyone who has the tools, support and determination to create a better future. As we spoke with the men at the W.J. Estelle Unit, it was clear that having access to educational, health resources, and uplifting materials makes a big difference in helping them focus on positive changes.

As we look to create more public-private partnerships that can change lives, it is imperative that organizations from all sectors come together with a willingness to support the mission. Securus, SCU, and individuals like Eddy Curry are partnering to invest in technology solutions that empower individuals, accelerating positive ripple effects through society. The collaboration and investment between public institutions, private companies, and community organizations is critical to giving justice-impacted individuals a second chance.

Securus ensures that these technological connections are safe and reliable, while SCU brings resources and expertise to help individuals transform their mindsets. Studies consistently show that access to education, wellness, and mental health support improves safety in correctional facilities and contributes to stronger reentry outcomes. We view it as our responsibility to roll up our sleeves, drive meaningful progress and make lasting change in people’s lives.

As we expand these efforts, we remain committed to a future where private-public partnerships energize meaningful change and where the power of technology to reshape someone’s future is limitless.

Eddy Curry summarized the power of our partnerships, “Life has taught me on and off the court that everyone deserves a shot at redemption. Athletes don’t give up when the game gets tough—we fight harder. That’s the mentality I want to pass on to the men I met at Estelle. Their game is far from over, and thanks to technology, and the power of the tablet, they can plan and achieve their own victories.”

Kevin Elder, an internationally experienced business and technology executive currently serving as Aventiv Technologies President, has 20 plus years in transformation leadership roles using technology to solve modern society’s challenges.

Andre Norman, known as “The Ambassador of Hope,” is a published author, the founder of Second Chance University, a violence reduction prison-based program, and a member of Aventiv Technologies’ Advisory Board.

Eddy Curry, an NBA Champion,12-year NBA veteran, and former first-round pick for the Chicago Bulls, is a loving family man who remains close to basketball, while working as a consultant to guide current players and others through the challenges that led him to build resilience over two decades.