Corrections Tech Conference Readies for Virtual Takeoff

By CN Staff

BRUSSELS, Belgium—The 4th Annual Technology in Corrections Virtual Conference: Disrupting Corrections takes place from April 28-30 this year and will showcase a full agenda that addresses the latest trends and developments within the context of this year’s theme.

Hosted by the International Corrections and Prisons Association (ICPA), the conference features workshops and presentations on Virtual Reality in Prison Education, Programming and Rehabilitation, Artificial Intelligence in Offender Management, Technological Ecosystems, Smart Humane Prisons, Video Conferencing, Enabling Virtual Work, and much more.

To maximize opportunities for live participation around the world, each day of the TIC2021 is scheduled on a different time zone. If you miss a session or want to watch again, you’ll be able to access content ‘on-demand’ during the course of the event and afterwards.

The international event is designed for experts from a wide range of backgrounds and sectors in the creation, development and the implementation of correctional technology solutions—including senior decision-makers, Directors General of correctional jurisdictions, CIOs, Heads of ICT Departments, business improvement professionals, prison and probation management experts, analytical and research specialists and technology solution providers.

The even aims to attract a core audience of those presently working within the prison and probation sectors who are involved in the advancement of their respective jurisdictions through the implementation of digital technology initiatives.

View the Entire Program here: www.corrections-technology.com.