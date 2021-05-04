Correctional News is honored to announce that Frank J. Greene, FAIA OAA, has joined the CN Editorial Advisory Board as its newest member. He currently serves as Vice President and Justice Practice Leader for STV and is based in New York City.

Before joining STV, Greene was a founding principal of RicciGreene Architects, a leader in the courts and corrections field across North America, and he’s an active member of the American Institute of Architects Academy of Architecture for Justice (AIA AAJ), a founder of the AIA AAJ’s New York City chapter, and past chair of its national Knowledge Community.

Greene is a registered architect in multiple states, as well as Ontario, Canada—and his projects have received numerous awards from the AIA, General Services Administration and other renowned organizations and agencies.

As a member of the Correctional News Editorial Advisory Board, Greene will serve as a valued source of expertise—and help keep our coverage attuned to the most crucial trends and developments in the industry. CN looks forward to his insights and input, and welcomes Frank Greene with open arms to the advisory team.