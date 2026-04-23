South Dakota Breaks Ground on New $650 Million Men’s Prison

South Dakota Gov. Larry Rhoden and stakeholders on a new $650 million men’s prison project attended a groundbreaking April 22 at the project site in Sioux Falls. | Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Office of Gov. Larry Rhoden

South Dakota Gov. Larry Rhoden participated in a groundbreaking for a new men’s prison in Sioux Falls, calling it the state’s largest single public safety investment.

Rhoden previously signed SB 2 authorizing the project and created a Correctional Rehabilitation Task Force focused on corrections reform.

The administration highlighted rehabilitation initiatives, including intensive substance-use treatment capacity at the new women’s prison and a diesel heavy equipment certificate program.

State and local officials, corrections leadership and construction partners attended the event.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota Gov. Larry Rhoden, state officials and project stakeholders broke ground on a new men’s prison in Sioux Falls on April 22, framing the project as the largest single investment in public safety in South Dakota history.

“This prison is a representation of results to keep South Dakota safe, and I am proud of the work we have done to get here,” Rhoden said in a press release.

The new $650 million, 1,500-bed facility will replace the 140-year-old South Dakota State Penitentiary. According to the plans, housing will be spread across four separate buildings containing a total of 1,188 cell beds and 300 dorm beds. The new facility will offer 40 square feet of dayroom space per inmate, exceeding the 35-square-foot ratio required in American Correctional Association standards. The new prison will also triple the vocational training space offered at the current state penitentiary and offer increased space for faith-based rehabilitation.

Rhoden tied the construction effort to broader corrections policy changes. He signed SB 2 last September to provide for the new prison, and on the same day established a Correctional Rehabilitation Task Force to renew focus on corrections reform.

The task force has already recommended several rehabilitation improvements, including the Prison Seminary Model and tribal-focused initiatives. The group convened for its third full meeting on the day of the groundbreaking.

“For South Dakota to truly be strong, safe and free, we need continued focus on reforming our corrections system,” Rhoden said.

The Rhoden administration also pointed to rehabilitation investments tied to other corrections projects. Those include ensuring ongoing funding for 96 additional spots of intensive substance-use treatment at the new women’s prison, along with support for new programming such as a diesel heavy equipment certificate developed in partnership with Southeast Technical College. The technical college program is expected to start in the existing prison and later move to the new facility.

Rhoden was joined at the ceremony by Department of Corrections Secretary Nick Lamb, Lt. Gov. Tony Venhuizen and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken, as well as representatives of JE Dunn Construction and Henry Carlson Construction, LLC, the joint-venture leading construction on the project.

The project has been under development since 2021, and completion is expected in 2029.

This article is based on information published in a press release from the Office of Gov. Larry Rhoden on April 22, 2026.

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