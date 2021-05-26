Mecalac now offers a new hydraulic thumb option for its recently re-configured two-piece boom with offset, available for 6MCR skid excavators and 7MWR wheeled excavator models. The new thumb makes it easy to pick up, maintain and move large or long objects, transforming material handling capabilities for applications such as truck loading or pipe laying. This makes it ideal for contractors in a number of industries including utilities, landscaping, road maintenance and general construction.

The hydraulic thumb option permanently mounts to the bucket linkage where it is powered by the boom’s hydraulic cylinder. Unlike grappling buckets or other attachments that must be dismantled during other operations, the new hydraulic thumb can remain attached during digging work or other tasks. The thumb is composed of four teeth and is compatible with Mecalac’s CONNECT hydraulic quick coupler, the safest and most compact quick coupler on the market. When engaged, the constant pressure exerted on the thumb throughout the cylinders stroke ensures precise control of the load, allowing operators to efficiently move boulders, pipes and other cumbersome objects without leaving the cab or changing the attachment.

