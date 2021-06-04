Protective Face Shield

Vader Combo doubles as a form-fitting face shield and protective eyewear, all in one product.

The Vader Combo joins Brass Knuckle’s Vader splash goggle with an integrated face shield, offering 180-degree peripheral vision and face coverage. The only material that touches the face is an ultra-soft conditioned rubber that forms the splash barrier. Because the face shield isn’t attached to a hard hat, it provides unprecedented mobility and visibility—the shield goes where your head goes.

The Vader Combo exceeds the industry’s most stringent anti-fog standard. Its ANSI-rated, military-style splash goggle includes N-FOG™ anti-fog coating, a durable anti-scratch treatment, and is D3 rated for droplet and splash protection. The built-in venting system helps reduce the potential for moisture buildup, helping to maintain clear vision.

