Kristine Bishop Johnson, AIA, LEED AP, has joined HOK as a director of the firm’s global Justice practice.

Based in Washington, D.C., Bishop Johnson has more than 20 years of experience in the programming, planning and design of justice facilities. She joins Jeff Goodale and Jeff Bradley on the group’s leadership team.

As a judicial planner, Bishop Johnson focuses on engaging stakeholders to understand their organizations’ operations and to maximize efficiency. She prides herself on building lasting relationships with the communities she has served.

“With significant projects including the H. Carl Moultrie Courthouse in D.C., the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in St. Louis, the Alfred A. Arraj U.S. Courthouse in Denver—and many more—the design of courthouse buildings has been a cornerstone of HOK’s practice for half a century,” said HOK Chairman and CEO Bill Hellmuth, FAIA. “Kristine will help our team continue to elevate the civic role and healing power of these and other justice buildings.”

Bishop Johnson is a longtime member of the AIA Academy of Architecture for Justice (AAJ) and participates on its Leadership Group and various sub-committees. She also is a member of the National Association for Court Management and a frequent speaker and author on courthouse planning and design.