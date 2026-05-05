Montana State Prison Expansion Advances as State Officials Tour New Housing Unit

Prefabricated cells were placed in the new housing units in April as part of an ongoing expansion project at the Montana State Prison. | Photo Credit: Montana Department of Corrections

Officials say a major expansion at Montana State Prison near Deer Lodge is moving forward, with one of three new housing buildings nearing completion.

The project is expected to add about 1,000 beds as Montana continues to address overcrowding and the use of out-of-state placements.

Montana Department of Corrections Director Eric Strauss said the additional capacity will allow Montana to return incarcerated people currently held out of state.

The expansion is scheduled for completion in January 2029 and is part of nearly $700 million budgeted for prison system improvements.

DEER LODGE, Mont. — Construction on a major expansion at Montana State Prison is progressing, with one of three new housing buildings taking shape at the facility outside Deer Lodge.

State leaders toured the site in mid-April, describing the project as a key step toward easing overcrowding and reducing Montana’s reliance on out-of-state placements for incarcerated people.

Officials said the expansion will add about 1,000 beds. Montana Department of Corrections Director Eric Strauss told reporters that roughly 600 Montana inmates are currently housed out of state and more than 50 are being held in county detention facilities as the state manages crowding pressures. Once the project is finished, incarcerated people held elsewhere will be returned to Montana, according to Strauss.

Strauss said there is “no question” that bringing people back to Montana will help those in custody and their families, according to an article from the Daily Montanan.

The prison expansion, being led by contractor Sletten Construction, broke ground in April of 2025 and is slated for completion in January 2029. It is part of nearly $700 million budgeted to improve Montana’s prison system, with funding coming from the state general fund through appropriations approved by the 2023 and 2025 Montana Legislatures.

During the recent visit from officials, crews were active on site and masonry was complete on one of the main facilities. Corrections officials said some incarcerated people at Montana State Prison have contributed to construction work.

Inside the first building, walls and a roof were in place, along with ductwork. The first new prefabricated cells — assembled offsite and trucked in — were placed in the new housing units on April 8, according to an update from MDOC, with each cell including two beds, a sink and a toilet.

Scott Eychner, who oversees rehabilitative services for the Department of Corrections, said the added classroom, office and activity space is expected to support programming. He also said the layout could help staff move incarcerated people more efficiently when staffing levels are strained.

The project also includes developing plans for water system enhancements outside the fence to support and complement the ongoing facility expansion. Strauss addressed water-system concerns after a pipe break last year, noting the department “learned a lot” from the October 2025 incident. Officials said crews have replaced lines to water tanks, installed flow meters and mapped plans for broader system replacement.

This article is based on reporting originally published by the Daily Montanan on April 15, 2026.