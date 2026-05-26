McMillan Pazdan Smith Names Brad Ewing Regional Practice Leader

Architecture firm McMillan Pazdan Smith has welcomed Brad Ewing, AIA, RID, NCARB, LEED AP, as a Regional Practice Leader.

Ewing will bring more than 25 years of civic and public-sector design experience to the firm. His background includes work on courthouses, emergency operations centers, correctional and detention facilities, and municipal buildings across the Southeast and nationally. According to the firm, his project approach emphasizes operational performance, stakeholder alignment and long-term value, with a focus on facilities intended to meet current needs while remaining adaptable for future demands.

In his new role, Ewing will support design leadership and client collaboration for McMillan Pazdan Smith, which is based in the southeastern U.S. and works across complex civic and public-sector markets. His experience includes adaptive reuse and renovation projects, as well as the delivery of high-performing, technology-ready environments.

The firm also noted Ewing’s U.S. Coast Guard service as part of the operational perspective he brings to client relationships and public-sector work. The announcement did not identify specific projects Ewing will oversee or provide details on the regional practice area he will lead.