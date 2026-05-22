Georgia County Names New Warden, Corrections Department Director

The Athens-Clarke County Unified Government (ACCGov) in Georgia has appointed Charles Mason as its new Warden and Corrections Department Director.

The Athens-Clarke County Corrections Department operates the 112-bed Clarke County Correctional Institution, a facility for adult men who have been sentenced to the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), and the Athens-Clarke County Diversion Center, which houses offenders who have been sentenced to a work-release program and serves as a transition center for returning residents who are completing their GDC sentences.

Mason previously served as the ACCGov Deputy Warden since August 2015 and as ACCGov Interim Warden since February 2026. He has also served in separate ACCGov Interim Warden capacities for several months in both 2024 and 2025. Prior to joining Athens-Clarke County, Mason served in several roles at the Muscogee County Prison in Columbus, Ga., from 1997 until 2015.

Mason holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal science and a Master of Public Administration degree from Columbus State University. He is a graduate of the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College and the Combined Deputy Warden’s Academy, and holds multiple certificates from the Georgia Peace Officer Standards & Training Council (POST).

“I’m honored and excited to be selected as the next Warden and Corrections Department Director,” said Mason. “Our focus is to ensure that all returning residents in our facilities are prepared mentally, emotionally, socially and vocationally for re-entry into society. We continue to improve our education opportunities, work skills and experience, and behavioral programs to reduce the likelihood of recidivism while also upholding the safety of the community, staff and residents in our care.”