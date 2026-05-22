Detention Window Screens

Kane Detention’s Van-Guard screens, adapted from Kane Security designs, combine the functional characteristics of security screens with detention-grade construction. These screens are intended for use in holding cells, dormitory settings, jail-cell windows and other operable openings requiring additional protection. Medium detention Van-Guard window screens are fully welded and available in custom sizes and configurations. Each unit includes multi-point locking mechanisms and anti-compression hinges to support secure installation and consistent performance in controlled environments.

Kane Detention